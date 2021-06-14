Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $622.00. 205,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,825,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

