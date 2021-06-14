Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,765. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

