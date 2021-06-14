Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,880. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

