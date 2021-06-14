FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 270.6% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

