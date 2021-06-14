Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,333 shares during the period. Qell Acquisition comprises approximately 1.6% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,263,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,558,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:QELL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.