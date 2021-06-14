First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the May 13th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of FGB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 18,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,781. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
