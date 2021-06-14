First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the May 13th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FGB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 18,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,781. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

