First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the May 13th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of FID traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,252. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter.

