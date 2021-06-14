First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) is Q3 Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

Q3 Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,567 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 2.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,424. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.25.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.