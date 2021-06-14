First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.36. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,397. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.86.

