First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

