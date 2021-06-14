First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,157,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after buying an additional 1,054,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

