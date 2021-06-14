First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 267 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 238.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Roche by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $325.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.