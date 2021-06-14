First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $41,000 in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VERX stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

