First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO opened at $332.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.61. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

