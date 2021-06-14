First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

