First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $23.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $23.30 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $92.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

FGBI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. 14,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745. The stock has a market cap of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

