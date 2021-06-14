Firo (FIRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $7.03 or 0.00017932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $84.11 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,183.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,480.57 or 0.06330688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.60 or 0.01543015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00427618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00145665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00672007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00433655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007130 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040611 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,971,455 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars.

