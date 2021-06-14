FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 257 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $232.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

