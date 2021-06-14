FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $87.48 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

