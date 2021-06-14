FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $162.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

