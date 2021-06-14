FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $147.78 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

