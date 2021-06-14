FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 120,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,640,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -119.54, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

