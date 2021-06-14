Financial Survey: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) vs. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PulteGroup and Dream Finders Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $11.04 billion 1.29 $1.41 billion $4.71 11.54 Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.92 $79.09 million N/A N/A

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PulteGroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 13.14% 22.42% 12.36% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PulteGroup and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 1 3 9 1 2.71 Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

PulteGroup currently has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.11%. Given PulteGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Dream Finders Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company controlled 180,352 lots, of which 91,363 were owned and 88,989 were under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

