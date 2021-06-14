Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $222,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $77.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

