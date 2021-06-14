Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000.

DDM opened at $72.00 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56.

