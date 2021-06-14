Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 1,083 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.