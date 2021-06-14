Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,063 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $225.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.