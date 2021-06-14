Financial Analysis: Unity Software (U) and Its Competitors

Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Unity Software to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software N/A N/A N/A Unity Software Competitors -40.05% -62.65% -3.53%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unity Software and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 1 10 0 2.75 Unity Software Competitors 2160 11334 21189 607 2.57

Unity Software currently has a consensus price target of $127.10, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Software and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million -$282.31 million -85.73 Unity Software Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 52.06

Unity Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Unity Software beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

