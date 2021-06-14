FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in FibroGen by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. 1,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

