FCA Corp TX Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FCA Corp TX decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

