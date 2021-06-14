FCA Corp TX Sells 1,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FCA Corp TX lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $189.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

