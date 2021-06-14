FCA Corp TX Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $238.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $239.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.