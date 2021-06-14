FCA Corp TX Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FCA Corp TX cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. 4,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

