FCA Corp TX Buys New Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. 3,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,721. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

