Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

