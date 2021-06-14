Falcon Project (FNT) Market Cap Tops $3.45 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $3.45 million and $2,555.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00168764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00184879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.35 or 0.01070418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,208.37 or 0.99371875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

