Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post $19.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $74.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

FLMN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. 4,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $452.60 million, a P/E ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

