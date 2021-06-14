F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $203.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.07.

FFIV opened at $192.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,502. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

