F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $203.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.07.
FFIV opened at $192.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.
In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,502. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
