Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,373,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $300,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

