EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Update

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXFO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of EXFO from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EXFO during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in EXFO during the first quarter worth $65,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.08 million, a P/E ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

