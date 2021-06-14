Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Everi were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.28 on Monday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.