Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.19 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

