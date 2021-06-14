Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

