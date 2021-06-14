Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $14.97

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $15.42. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $851.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

