Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Discovery by 2,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,766,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,876 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,781 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.