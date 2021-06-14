Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,970. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.