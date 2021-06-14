Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3,962.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 95,584 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter valued at $530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 295,382 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 91.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.42. 514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

