Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $475.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $474.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

