Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Cognex comprises 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after acquiring an additional 693,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

