Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vuzix worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 2.43. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The business’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

